Child honks horn to get help after being left in hot day care van

ATLANTA (WSVN) — Police in Georgia have arrested four day care workers accused of leaving a 4-year-old boy alone in a hot church van.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the little boy repeatedly honked the horn in an attempt to get someone’s attention after being left in the van outside the Evelyn Redmond Christian Academy on July 2nd.

A neighbor heard the horn and called police after seeing the child “shaking, crying, and with his shoes in his hands” inside the vehicle, according to a police incident report.

Police said the child had been left in the van for up to 45 minutes with the engine off and windows closed. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked.

Officers arrested Pamela Bryant, who had driven the van last, and charged her with reckless conduct.

This week, investigators arrested three other women from the day care: Starshemoha Baty, Ashley Jordan and Shanan Shealey. The three women were each charged with cruelty to children.

WSB reports the day care is not licensed, but according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the facility has a special exemption where they are allowed to have a certain number of children between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Police said the child was found in the van around 3 p.m.

