Child falls to death on Royal Caribbean ship docked in Puerto Rico

(WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl died after plunging nearly a dozen stories on a Royal Caribbean ship that was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The girl, from Indiana, fell 11 stories on the Freedom of the Seas ship.

Officials said the child was in her grandfather’s arms when he lost his grip.

Royal Caribbean reacted to the tragedy in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We’ve made our care team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do no plan to comment further on the incident.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.