Chick-fil-A worker jumps through window to save choking boy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A Chick-fil-A worker in Georgia is being credited with saving the life of a young boy.

According to WSB, Chick-fil-A employee Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru of the company’s Flowery Branch location in Georgia when a woman in the drive-thru started screaming that her 6-year-old was choking.

Surveillance video shows Simmons jumping through the window to the boy’s rescue.

“I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car,” Simmons said.

When Simmons got to the car, he saw that the child’s seat belt had somehow gotten tangled around his neck.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” he said.

Simmons pulled out a pocketknife and cut the child free, saving his life.

Shortly after the incident, the boy’s mother called Simmons to thank him for saving her son’s life.

“I do feel like a hero,” he said.

