Chick-fil-A worker and customer help save man choking in restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — A Chick-fil-A employee in Texas is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a choking customer in the restaurant.

Surveillance video from Saturday afternoon showed a man standing up and gesturing that he was choking.

Another customer jumped to his aid and began performing the Heimlich maneuver. After several unsuccessful attempts, employee Hunter Harris took over, eventually freeing the man’s airway.

Chick-fil-A said the customer was fine and even continued to eat his meal afterward.

