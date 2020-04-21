Chick-fil-A to distribute $10.8 million relief effort to franchises

(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A has announced more than $10.8 million will be distributed to help local franchises working to help the communities they serve during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the company said the relief effort will be given to local communities through its network of over 1,800 independent owner-operators.

Chick-fil-A Operators serve their communities every day, in ways big and small, seen and unseen. We’re proud to support their efforts with a $10.8M community relief fund. https://t.co/ObadKX5Zw8 pic.twitter.com/kzzSTAyXVt — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) April 20, 2020

The funds will be dispersed to have an immediate impact on the needs of local communities, including food donations or items to first responders, healthcare workers, Chick-fil-A Team Members and their families.

Chick-fil-A restaurants that participate in the company’s Shared Table program have donated their surplus food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities. Since the beginning of March, the restaurant chain said over 320,000 meals have been served through the program.

They are also offering free cooking lessons on Instagram through their “Nightly Nuggets” show.

The series features Chick-fil-A employees at home using menu items to create different meals including spicy chicken tacos, chicken cordon bleu and stuffed peppers.

