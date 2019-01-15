Chick-fil-A tests out new dessert item in select cities

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you have a sweet-tooth, then you’re in for a treat! Chick-fil-A announced South Florida as one of the few select cities that gets to try out their new Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

The new dessert item was added on Jan. 14 and will be available for a limited time only in the Bay area, South Florida and the Richmond, Virginia-area locations.

Made with a combination of semisweet and milk chocolate chunks, this brownie was created for real chocolate lovers.

According to the Chick-fil-A website, how the dessert does in these locations will determine if it will become a regular menu item nationwide.

The brownie is said to be priced at $1.99, although prices may vary by location, and contains 370 calories.

