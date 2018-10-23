Chick-fil-A testing restaurants focused on food delivery

(WSVN) - Craving Chick-fil-A but don’t want to leave your house? You soon could have it delivered right to your front door.

According to CNN, the company is testing the new concept with two prototype restaurants in Nashville and Louisville devoted solely to fulfilling delivery and catering orders. The restaurants don’t have dining rooms, making more space for the kitchen.

The spots are also cash-free, and customers can only pay through Door Dash, or with a credit or debit card.

“Our mission is to be convenient,” said Luke Pipkin, who works on innovation within the company’s Beyond the Restaurant team, which is dedicated to exploring off-premise opportunities like delivery, catering and meal kits.

The new locations are also next to major highways, making it easier for deliveries to be made.

Pipkin said the company plans to open more catering and delivery-only restaurants in 2019.

