Chick-fil-A rolls out Frosted Key Lime drinks nationwide

(WSVN) - Fans of Key lime pies will be delighted to find out Chick-fil-A now serves Key lime-infused beverages.

The Frosted Key Lime drink is part of the fast food chain’s spring seasonal menu.

Chick-fil-A said they first tested the treat at participating locations in Austin, Texas and that “it was clear that guests love Frosted Key Lime as much as we do.”

Not sure what to pair it with? CFA found that most customers purchased the drink with waffle fries.

Better hurry if you want to try out the drink — it’s on the menu for a limited time through May 25!

Prices start at $3.39.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.