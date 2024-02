Chick-fil-A has issued a recall for its Polynesian sauce due to allergy concerns.

The fast-food company warns that the sauce may contain wheat and soy, posing a risk to individuals with allergies to these ingredients.

Customers who purchased Polynesian sauce between February 14 and February 27 are urged to discard the product.

