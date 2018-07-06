Chick-fil-A ranked top fast food restaurant in U.S.

(WSVN) - Step aside, Big Macs and Whoppers. The people have spoken, and they want to “Eat Mor Chikin.”

For the third year in a row, Chick-fil-A has been named America’s top fast food restaurant according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual survey.

The chicken chain received a satisfaction score of 87 out of 100, easily beating Panera Bread’s second place score of 82. Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Subway all tied for third at 80.

Fox Business reports the rankings are based on several benchmarks, including food quality, order accuracy, cleanliness and variety.

The survey ranks both “limited service” fast food restaurants and “full service” traditional restaurants.

“The chicken specialist dominates the rankings with the highest score across both restaurant categories, and its food quality continues to rate higher than the competition,” the report said, pointing out Chick-fil-A maintains a wide lead over rival KFC.

In the full service category, Texas Roadhouse came in first place with a score of 83, followed by LongHorn Steakhouse and Cracker Barrel, which tied for second at 81. Olive Garden came in third at 80.

Check out the rest of the rankings below:

