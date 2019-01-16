Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday so teen with autism, cerebral palsy can celebrate birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama Chick-fil-A broke tradition and opened on a Sunday so a teenage boy with autism and cerebral palsy could celebrate his birthday.

According to Fox News, Elijah Sprague wanted to celebrate his 14th birthday at his favorite restaurant, Chick-fil-A.

Elijah’s uncle, Walt Gilstrap happens to be the general manager at the Mobile restaurant, so he was able to get approval and grant his nephew’s request.

About 40 cars with Elijah’s friends came to the drive-thru, where they received a cookie from the birthday boy.

Afterwards, they all came inside and celebrated with a cookie cake.

“The way people love this kid amazes me. It has truly changed the way I live my life,” said Elijah’s mom Rene Sprague. “Loving people with your whole heart, judgments aside and with no anticipation of rewards. Thank you to every single person that loves our Elijah.”

This isn’t the first time Elijah worked a drive-thru for his birthday. In 2017, Elijah worked the drive-thru at his local pharmacy.

