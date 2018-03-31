Chick-fil-A opens 5-story restaurant in NYC

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Chick-fil-A has opened a massive five-story restaurant in New York City, the largest in the company’s history.

According to the restaurant chain, the location opened Thursday in New York’s Financial District and seats 140 guests. Among the five levels, there will be three levels for dining, a semi-private group meeting and dining space and a rooftop terrace.

The 12,000 square foot location reportedly employs 150 people, and has two kitchens — including a basement kitchen for cold food prep.

Customers coming in to dine will be able to place their orders as soon as they come in with an employee carrying a tablet, or they can order and pay in advance through Chick-fil-A’s mobile app.

The restaurant will also partner with the New York Common Pantry to provide meals to those in need, and will also work with Feeding Children Everywhere to give food to children in need.

Chick-fil-A says the location is owned and operated by Luke Cook. The company says Cook began as an hourly employee in Atlanta 10 years ago before working his way up and opening his own franchises in Pennsylvania and Louisiana. He later relocated to Manhattan in 2017.

