Chick-fil-A on track to become nation’s third largest fast food chain

(WSVN) - Do you love Chick-fil-A? Well apparently so does the rest of the country.

According to Market Watch, a report from Kalinowski Equity Research shows the company is on track to replace Subway as the nation’s third largest fast-food chain by sales by 2019.

The chain would also rise up past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the current fourth, fifth and sixth respective place holders.

Sales for the restaurant are reportedly up 15.5 percent, while traffic is up 10 percent.

“If this plays out this way, Chick-fil-A’s 2018 U.S. systemwide sales would easily surpass those of Burger King and Wendy’s,” Kalinowski wrote. “In any case, the odds are very good that Chick-fil-A takes the #3 position in 2019, even if it doesn’t quite get there in 2018.”

Chick-fil-A has rolled out several new initiatives in 2018, including nationwide food delivery, new menu items and more restaurants focusing on trying out different things.

