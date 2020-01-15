Chick-fil-A offers free food to mobile app users for limited time

(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A is offering freebies for a limited time to customers who use its app.

The fast food chain announced Monday that it was giving away a free eight-count order of chicken nuggets.

To redeem the offer, customers need the Chick-fil-A app.

Once you sign-in or create an account, the free item will be in My Rewards.

“Customers can exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A App for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side,” the chain said.

The offer runs through Jan. 31.

