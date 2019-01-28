Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - If you are looking to give your partner something a little different for Valentine’s Day, then Chick-fil-A may just have exactly what you need.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Chick-fil-A is offering a heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for the nugget-fanatic in your life.

The nuggets come in a box of 30. However, you can also get a 10-count heart-shaped box of Chick-n-Minis as well.

The tray is only available at participating restaurants.

