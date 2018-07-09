Chick-fil-A offering free meals for Cow Appreciation Day

(WSVN) - The Chick-fil-A cows are getting a day of their very own — which means you can “Eat Mor Chikin” for free!

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the fast food chain is celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” by giving out free entrées to anyone wearing “cowlike” attire on Tuesday, July 10th.

Guests in cow clothing will be able to select any breakfast, lunch or dinner item. Kids may select a Kid’s Meal.

This Cow Appreciation Day special lasts from opening until 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! 📷: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018

