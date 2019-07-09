Chick-fil-A offering free entree if you dress like a cow

(WSVN) - In honor of Chick-fil-A’s 15th annual “Cow Appreciation Day,” the food chain is offering a free entree to any cow-dressed customer.

Customers will have the option of choosing Egg White Grill or Classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.

To qualify, simply make or buy a cow costume, wear it to your local Chick-fil-A and redeem the free entree.

The free meal deal runs until 7 p.m.

