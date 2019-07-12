Chick-fil-A manager springs into action to help change WWII veteran’s flat tire

(WSVN) - Another case of a Chick-fil-A worker going above and beyond is going viral.

World War II veteran Mr. Lee, 96, entered the fast food restaurant in Severn, Maryland on Thursday looking for help to change a flat tire on his car.

Manager Rudy Somoza noticed he was “shaking” and “almost in tears,” Fox 13 reports.

Mr. Lee explained that he thought he wouldn’t make it to the entrance since he was only driving on three inflated tires.

That’s when fellow manager Daryl Howard jumped into action to help the veteran.

“As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now,” Somoza said.

While Daryl was changing the tire, which only took about 15 minutes, Somoza snapped a photo to capture the act of kindness.

“Daryl has always been so helpful to anyone in need and deserves this recognition,” he said.

