Chick-fil-A is bringing back their heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - If you are looking to give your partner something a little different for Valentine’s Day, then Chick-fil-A may just have exactly what you need.

The fast food chicken restaurant is once again bringing back their heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This is the third year the chain has offered the unique special.

The nuggets come in a box of 30. However, you can also get a 10-count heart-shaped box of Chick-n-Minis, a six-count of chocolate chunk cookies, or 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves in a heart-shaped container.

The tray is only available at participating restaurants.

