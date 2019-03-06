Chick-fil-A fish sandwich returns for Lent

(WSVN) - The Chick-fil-A fish sandwich has returned to menus for Lent.

According to the fast food joint, the pescatarian-friendly sandwich will be available from Wednesday through April 20.

Customers have the option to purchase it as a regular or deluxe sandwich, as well as a boxed two and three count fish entree.

