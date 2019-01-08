Chick-fil-A employee sits down with patron, helps him eat his meal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WSVN) — An act of kindness coming from a Chick-fil-A employee has gone viral, showing the worker help a disabled man eat his food.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, the 19-year-old employee sat down at the food court with the customer to assist him.

The man was known to be a frequent customer at this Chick-fil-A.

This is not the first time a Chick-fil-A employee has offered unmatched customer service.

Just last year, another worker rushed to the rescue performing the Heimlich maneuver on a customer that was choking.

