Chick-fil-A brings back heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - If you are looking to give your partner something a little different for Valentine’s Day, then Chick-fil-A may just have exactly what you need.

The fast food chicken restaurant is bringing back their heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This is the second year the chain offered the unique special.

The nuggets come in a box of 30. However, you can also get a 10-count heart-shaped box of Chick-n-Minis or a six-count of chocolate chunk cookies in a heart-shaped container.

The offer is only available at participating restaurants and will be available through Feb. 29, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.