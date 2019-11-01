Chick-fil-A apologizes for promoting National Sandwich Day on Sunday

(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A apologized after it sent an email to customers encouraging them to go out and buy a sandwich on National Sandwich Day. The problem is it lands on Sunday this year.

The fast food chain is famously known for closing every Sunday.

A correction followed the email.

“We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday),” the email read.

Popeyes took advantage of the opportunity to poke fun at Chick-fil-A.

“Seriously… ya’ll good?” the company wrote on Twitter in response to a screenshot of the email.

Popeyes also chose this Sunday for the return of its sold out chicken sandwich.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.