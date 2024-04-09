Chicago (CNN) — Newly released bodycam footage reveals the chaotic moments before and after 26-year-old Dexter Reed was fatally shot during a traffic stop by Chicago police.

The deadly encounter happened in a residential neighborhood on March 21. In one video, an officer approaches the driver of a white vehicle with dark-tinted windows. “Roll the window down. Roll the window down,” she tells the driver. But he keeps rolling the window up.

“What are you doing?” the officer asks. “Don’t roll the window up. Do not roll the window up!”

The officer pulls on the driver’s locked door handle and draws her gun.

“Unlock the doors now! Unlock the doors now!” she screams, as another officer shouts the same demands.

The driver apparently says, “OK, I’m trying to.” But seconds later, gunfire breaks out.

Dozens of gunshots are then heard in rapid succession. Reed’s body is later found lying face down behind the vehicle.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the video.

“COPA’s administrative investigation of the officers’ use of deadly force began immediately following the shooting and remains ongoing,” the accountability office said in a statement Tuesday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that this incident began when five Chicago Police officers assigned to an 11th District tactical unit engaged in a traffic stop of Dexter Reed, Jr. for purportedly not wearing a seatbelt,” COPA said.

“Upon stopping Mr. Reed, multiple officers surrounded his vehicle while giving verbal commands. When Mr. Reed did not comply with these commands, officers pointed their firearms at Mr. Reed and ultimately there was an exchange of gunfire which left Mr. Reed dead and an officer shot in the forearm. Review of video footage and initial reports appears to confirm that Mr. Reed fired first, striking the officer and four officers returned fire,” the office said.

It was not immediately clear from CNN’s review of bodycam footage who fired first.

“Available preliminary evidence also confirms that officers returned fire approximately 96 times over a period of 41 seconds, including after Mr. Reed exited his vehicle and fell to the ground. Mr. Reed was struck by gunfire multiple times and was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. A gun was recovered on the front passenger seat of Mr. Reed’s vehicle.”

Police bodycam footage has played an increasing role in raising awareness and understanding about officer-involved shootings. Such evidence has been used to help convict some officers of crimes, while other officers have avoided criminal charges after the release of bodycam footage.

