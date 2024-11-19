CHICAGO (WSVN) – A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping after a federal investigation uncovered a plot to abduct a child for ransom from a private school in Fort Lauderdale, according to federal authorities.

Devontay Shields, 35, was arrested following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation revealed that Shields had made plans to kidnap a child from the private school and demand a $100,000 ransom, according to authorities.

The name of the private school was not released.

According to a criminal complaint, the scheme was first brought to the attention of law enforcement on Nov. 11 when a cooperating individual, who Shields was unaware was working with law enforcement, informed HSI agents that Shields was seeking assistance to travel to South Florida for the abduction.

The individual reportedly told investigators that Shields had been discussing his plans with another cooperating individual, and mentioned the private school as a potential location for the kidnapping.

Over the next few days, Shields traveled from Illinois to Indiana and, later, to Homewood, Illinois, where he made several purchases related to the planned abduction, including a BB gun, zip ties and child toys, according to the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, Shields repeatedly communicated with the cooperating individuals, discussing his plans to kidnap a child and transport them to a hotel in Miami after receiving the ransom money, the complaint states.

On Nov. 12, authorities said that HSI agents observed Shields meeting with the cooperating individuals at a hotel in Harvey, Illinois.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance recordings captured Shields detailing his kidnapping plan, stating he intended to “get me a little boy” and was seeking $1,000 to facilitate his travel.

Shields also reportedly confirmed he had planned to take the child to Miami after the ransom was paid, where he would quickly return to Illinois.

Shields reportedly continued to make preparations for the crime over the next few days, including purchasing a BB gun and discussing his escape plans.

On Saturday, he allegedly told a cooperating individual that he had made reservations for a rental car and hotel in Florida.

He was taken into custody on Saturday when authorities observed him attempting to board a train at Union Station in Chicago that was set to arrive in Miami on Monday.

Shields is facing federal charges of attempted kidnapping.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.