Chicago is getting the world’s largest Starbucks

(WSVN) - Starbucks is preparing to open its largest store yet in Chicago on Friday.

Dubbed Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the 35,000-square-foot coffee shop will feature a unique menu, boutique Milanese Princi bakery and Arriviamo Bar that serves coffee cocktails.

Starbucks says it’ll be an immersive coffee experience spread throughout five floors.

The first floor has a traditional bar that serves classic espresso beverages like cappuccinos, lattes and cortados.

Over on the third floor, things start getting more complex.

The Experiential Coffee Bar gives customers an immersive dive into the “art, science and theatre” of coffee.

The fourth floor has the Barrel-Aged Coffee Bar.

It serves coffee beverages whose beans have been aged in barrels.

This is where customers get try out cocktail-inspired coffees.

There’s also sweet treats at the massive store.

The first on-demand liquid nitrogen gelato at a Starbucks location in the US will also be served.

Merchandise and artwork from local artists are going to be scattered throughout the building.

“The design of the Chicago Roastery was inspired by the iconic Chicago landmark, and the city itself,” said Jill Enomoto, vice president of Roastery Design & Concept at Starbucks.

Although it’s the biggest in the world, this isn’t the chain’s first Roastery.

Other locations are in Seattle, Shanghai, Mila, New York and Tokyo.

The Chicago location employs almost 200 people, including roasters, baristas, commessas, bakers and mixologists, the company said.

