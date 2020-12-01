Chicago couple uses deposit from cancelled wedding to feed needy on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WSVN) — A Chicago couple who had to cancel their wedding due to the pandemic have put the deposit to good use.

According to Fox News, Emily Bugg, 33, and Billy Lewis, 34, tied the knot on Oct. 1 in Chicago.

The couple initially had a full wedding planned, but that was scrapped with the pandemic going on, so instead, they used the money and bought 200 Thanksgiving dinners for clients for Thresholds.

Thresholds is a nonprofit mental health provider for people with serious mental illnesses and substance abuse issues.

The newlyweds used the help of Big Delicious Planet, the company who they had originally enlisted to cater their wedding.

“[Emily and Billy] asked if they could repurpose their wedding deposit to meals for a non-profit. We thought it was such a nice idea, and agreed to make Thanksgiving meals for Thresholds,” the catering business wrote on Instagram.

The meals included turkey, vegetables and mashed potatoes.

