Chicago city officials use fire on tracks to keep trains operating properly

CHICAGO (WSVN) — City officials in Chicago are using an interesting method to ensure the trains across the city are working properly.

As the polar vortex hits the northern part of the country, temperatures are dropping well below freezing in many cities, including the Windy City.

The tracks may appear to be on fire, but according to Metra, a gas-fed system is actually being used to rid the tracks of ice deposits which could cause delays if not cleared.

The method is one of many ways the city works to ensure the tracks remain clear and are working properly.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.