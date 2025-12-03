CLARENDON HILLS, Illinois (WLS) — A family in Clarendon Hills had all of their holiday packages stolen right from their front porch in broad daylight.

This brazen porch pirate stole about $500 worth of items.

“It just stinks, you lose everything,” Sarah Depasquale said.

It was just before 4 p.m. Monday. a man seen in Ring doorbell video walked right up to Sarah Depasquale’s home, carrying a red DoorDash bag, posing as a delivery driver and began stuffing it with gifts from her front porch.

“It’s just violating and disappointing,” Depasquale said.

The thief was interrupted, when the family arrived home about 30 seconds into the theft. He scurried off when they pulled in the driveway.

“He started sprinting the minute he saw us pull in and I thought that’s an odd reaction for a DoorDash driver,” Depasquale said.

With Christmas right around the corner, Depasquale said, “Like kids winter snow boots. I got snow boots for me to walk the dog. Some silly things like that. I had a couple ornaments that were made for my tree of my mom. My mom passed away a year ago and why would you want them? So that was disappointing too.”

What’s more video shows the suspect in the red SUV had driven by their home several times, canvassing whether they were home or not.

“He had driven by our house three or four times yesterday, so we could see the car slowly drive by and checking out our front porch. And throughout the day we obviously accrued more packages and then surprise, he stole them,” Depasquale said.

A new Insurify survey finds, nearly half of Cyber Monday shoppers say they’ve had a package stolen.

To protect your packages:

-Have items sent to a secure locker or your workplace, use tracking alerts and signature requirements, and install a video doorbell or camera.

-and if you’re traveling, ask a neighbor to grab your deliveries for you.

“You just feel like your property has been encroached upon and your safety, it’s terrifying,” Depasquale said.

The homeowner did file a police report. She said the officer told her this happens frequently, but none of her other neighbors were hit Monday.

