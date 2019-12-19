Chemo patient, nurse perform ‘O Holy Night’ duet in hospital room

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — A cancer patient and his nurse took a moment to sing a heartwarming duet in a hospital room.

Nashville guitarist Penn Pennington is undergoing chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

Pennington played at the Grand Ole Opry with country legend Jack Greene for 23 years and has appeared in downtown country bars for 30 years.

When his nurse, Alex Collazo, learned of his musical background, she brought in a guitar for him to play during his treatments.

“He’s going through something so rough and so terrifying, and this was something I could do for just a moment in time to help him forget he was in the hospital and what was going on,” Collazo told the Nashville Tennessean newspaper.

However, Pennington did more than just play the guitar — he and Collazo performed a duet and sang “O Holy Night” in the hospital room.

Video of the moment was captured and shared to Facebook by Pennington’s daughter, Brandi Leath.

Leath told the Tennessean that Collazo’s gesture and the moment raised the family’s spirits during a difficult time.

“It just hit hard in this season, but it was so uplifting, so amazing. She’s such a great nurse. We love her,” Leath said. “She goes above and beyond. Her laugh is contagious.”

