Chef Jose Andres closes restaurants, offers help to community amid coronavirus pandemic

(WSVN) - A well-known celebrity chef has closed his restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic as he focuses on helping the community.

Award winning chef Jose Andres announced on Twitter Sunday that he would be providing to-go lunches for those who need a little extra help during the outbreak.

People of America…Important News: All my restaurants in DC area are closed until further notice. Here at @ThinkFoodGroup safety of employees & guests is too priority. Some restaurants will transform into Community Kitchens to offer to-go lunches for those who need a meal. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/3HTyT607ZI — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 15, 2020

His restaurants in Washington D.C. and New York will close for regular service, but most of them will be transformed into “community kitchens” with limited takeout menus.

The community kitchens will be open daily 12-5 from our side doors starting this Tuesday. More details here: https://t.co/iECdOBQv3R

(2/2) — ThinkFoodGroup (@thinkfoodgroup) March 15, 2020

Andres is known to help those in need, as he responded to the Bahamas following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Dorian.

He led a network of chefs who prepared nearly four million meals.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.