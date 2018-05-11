Cheetahs chase tourists who got out of their car at Dutch safari park

(WSVN) - A family had a terrifying close call with a pack of cheetahs at a Dutch safari park.

Tourists one car behind recorded video as the family got out of their vehicle to take pictures at Safari Park Beekse Bergen in the Netherlands, just yards away from a group of cheetahs resting in the grass.

The family soon got back in their car and drove forward, but stopped their vehicle once more to get out and take photos.

That’s when a cheetah ran toward them, looking for prey. Other cheetahs joined in, ready to pounce and circling the family.

The adults and children ran to their car to safety with little time to spare as the cats closed in, with one lunging at them as they scrambled to get back inside the car.

The park manager reportedly said the family was incredibly lucky. Visitors are instructed to never leave their vehicles and are warned about the dangers of interacting with wild animals.

“We inform visitors about the risks in several languages throughout the park,” the spokesman told NOS Radio 1 News.

