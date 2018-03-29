Cheetah jumps into man’s Jeep during African safari

(WSVN) — A spring break tour through the Serengeti got one man way closer to Africa’s wildlife than he ever imagined.

Britton Hayes and his uncle, who shot the video, were on safari in Tanzania when three cheetahs targeted their land cruiser.

One jumped on the hood and another ventured inside the vehicle.

After sniffing around, and chewing on the seats a bit, the animal left Hayes unharmed.

Hayes credits his tour guides with helping him stay calm.

