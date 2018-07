MIAMI (WSVN) - Cheesecake lovers, get ready to feast on Monday.

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by offering any slice at half the price. The deal is only for dine-in guests and lasts only for today.

The restaurant is limiting the special to one slice per guest.

For a full list of locations near you, click here.

