Cheesecake Factory offers free cheesecake slices on 40th anniversary

(WSVN) - The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating their 40th birthday with thousands of slices of free cheesecake.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the popular restaurant chain will give away 40,000 free slices of their namesake dessert in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

The event is one day only.

To take advantage of the deal, the company says customers just have to place a delivery order through the app DoorDash, and use code FREESLICE at checkout.

In addition, people will also get free delivery until Dec. 11 – no promotional code needed.

The deal allows for one slice per order, so get ready to share!

