Cheesecake Factory giving away free slices of cheesecake for 40th anniversary

(WSVN) - The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating their 40th birthday with thousands of slices of free cheesecake.

The popular restaurant chain is giving away 40,000 free slices of their namesake dessert for one day only on Dec. 5, in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

To take advantage of the deal, the company says to place a delivery order through the app DoorDash, and use code FREESLICE at checkout.

In addition, people will also get free delivery from Wednesday until Dec. 11 – no promotional code needed.

The deal allows for one slice per order, so get ready to share!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.