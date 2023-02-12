(WSVN) - Many restaurants are celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with free and discounted perks!

7-Eleven is getting customers ready for this year’s Big Game with a touchdown of a deal. Customers can slice into a free large pizza when they order through the 7NOW delivery app.

Applebee’s is offering free 20-piece wings to anyone spending $40 or more using the promo code BIGGAME23 at checkout on an online order.

Blaze Pizza is offering a $10 one-topping pizza for customers that order for carry put online.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a special happy hour deal for dine-in guests on game day. Domestic bottles of beer paired with chips go for $3, signature handcrafted beers are $5, margaritas are $6, guest draught beers are $1 off their usual price and customers can get half-off mini, deep-dish pizzas.

Buffalo Wild Wings has several deals and bundles you can choose from on their website. They also plan to give away free wings on Jan. 27 if the game goes into overtime.

Carvel customers can get $5 off game ball cakes when they place an order through UberEats, DoorDash, or GrubHub.

Dave & Buster’s is celebrating the game with $3 pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light.

DiGiorno fans can visit the pizza brand’s website for a chance to win a free pizza! By entering the giveaway, contestants could potentially win a free DiGiorno pizza if the football hits the goalpost at any time in the Super Bowl game.

DoorDash is collaborating with some restaurants to offer customers great deals. McDonald’s is offering free 20-piece McNuggets for any order of $15 or more if customers order on the DoorDash app. Football fans can receive a dozen traditional or boneless wings when they make an order of $15 or more from TGI Friday’s on DoorDash.

Domino’s is offering a special online deal. On Sunday, all one-topping pizzas, eight wings, or boneless chicken and select combos are just $7.99 each. The offer excludes extra-large pizzas and is only available if customers order as a carry-out.

The Hard Rock Cafe is looking to feed hungry fans during the game. the restaurant is offering a “special tailgate menu” where customers can bundle together two, three, or four items from the special menu. The menu includes super bowl classics like nachos, wings, sliders and fries, for $25, $35 or $45. The chain will also be featuring bundles on bottles of beer.

Hooters is offering a special deal for dine-in and takeout customers. Any mix of 22 boneless wings and 20 bone-in wings tossed in any sauce or rub is being offered for $45.

Marco’s Pizza has a sale going on this Super Bowl Sunday. They are offering a Medium Grand Fraast that includes two medium one-topping pizzas, CheezyBread and a Pepsi 2-liter – all for only $21.99. The offer is available online using promo code HD189.

Sonic is offering a free entree until Tuesday with a purchase of any other entree when making an order through the Sonic app.

Subway is also offering a freebie if customers order on their app. By using the code FLBOGO, customers can receive a free foot-long sub of their choice if they buy one foot-long sub.

