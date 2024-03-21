MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A government-chartered flight carrying more than 80 U.S. citizens landed in Miami from Haiti after earlier delays due to the country’s ongoing unrest.

Americans who touched down at Miami International Airport on Thursday were seeking to flee from the spiraling gang violence in Haiti, especially on the streets of the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince.

7News talked to some of the passengers, who experienced mixed emotions as they reached U.S. soil.

“When it was time to leave, I got a little bit worried,” said Ashley Norilous.

“I’m doing OK. The situation is very bad,” said Gastan Desuere.

While he is happy to be back home, Desuere said, he can’t unsee the violence he witnessed.

“I’m just happy because I get to live in the United States,” he said. “I can’t explain, too many things.”

The state of Florida, private citizens and the U.S. State Department are all working to get Americans who want to leave Haiti out.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are teams on the ground in Haiti helping citizens safely get to the departure locations.

The State Department is continuing to arrange evacuations of passport-holding Americans.

Passenger Wilson Joseph said gangs have blocked roads to the main airport, forcing Americans to go to the city of Cap-Haïtien, which is miles away from the violence.

“When I saw the flight, I tried to come back,” said Joseph.

Many on this flight that landed at MIA hope the U.S. can intervene.

“Haiti needs a good government,” said Joseph. “I’d like for the United States to go to Haiti to help this country.”

Some passengers told 7News that they still have family members trapped in Haiti and hope they soon can take a government-chartered flight to Miami.

According to FlightAware.com, all flights between Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien have been canceled at this time.

