Charlotte Russe to close all stores, begin liquidation sales

(WSVN) - Charlotte Russe has announced that they will be closing all of their stores and begin their liquidation sales.

A notice on the retailer’s website reads “Going out of business. Sale starts March 7. All stores. All sales final.”

According to CNN, the store filed for bankruptcy in February and was searching for a buyer. However, no buyer cam forward and the store was forced to close its doors.

Charlotte Russe operated in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

The business had 8,700 employees, with only 1,400 being full-time, at the time they filed for bankruptcy.

