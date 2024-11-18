MIAMI (WSVN) - A newly released indictment revealed the charges that a Coral Gables Police officer is facing in New York. Following the charges, the officer was placed on unpaid leave from the department.

Edwin Pagan was charged with conspiracy to bribe a public official, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest service wire fraud, and four counts of perjury.

According to the indictment, the crimes Pagan allegedly committed happened between 2018 and 2020. At the time, he was not only a Coral Gables Police officer, but he was also a DEA Task Force officer.

Court Documents stated that he, along with others “….paid and assisted in paying bribes to a senior-level special agent (“agent-1”) With the Drug and Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) In return for agent-1 providing nonpublic, confidential DEA information.”

One of Pagan’s roles, the indictment said, was to serve as the middle man “….for tens of thousands of dollars in bribes paid to agent-1 in order to conceal direct links between the bribe payors and the bribe payments.”

The indictment continues by mentioning meetings between the major players, which included Pagan, that happened at a restaurant in Coral Gables.

Pagan is also accused of starting and controlling a bank account under the name of a company, where funds were funneled through.

In 2023, the indictment states that Pagan lied under oath while testifying in a federal criminal trial about those large bribe payments.

7News reached out to the Coral Gables Police Department about Pagan’s job.

In a statement late last week they wrote:

“Officer Pagan was relieved of his duties as a police officer without pay pending an internal affairs investigation and the conclusion of the pending charges in New York. His status with the department will be reviewed at that time.”

