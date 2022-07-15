(WSVN) - Multiple families of gun violence victims made a statement outside of a senator’s office.

A convoy of 52 school buses arrived outside of Ted Cruz’s Houston headquarters, Thursday.

Inside the yellow vehicles were memorabilia of children lost to shootings since 2020.

This event was led by Change The Ref (CTR), a group founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver after they lost their son, Joaquin, in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

They asked Senator Cruz to push for universal background checks and to cease the acceptance of funds from the National Rifle Association.

“That’s the reason why things don’t move forward,” said Manuel, “and I’m sick of all the arguments that are people trying to convince the nation that that is not the reason.”

The senator’s office said they are focused on adding resource officers to schools and mental health initiatives.

Manuel interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech on Monday during a ceremony that commemorated the latest gun control legislation. He called out the president to do more.

“Gun violence is hitting us every single moment,” said Manuel after Biden’s speech, “so we cannot try to fix it in one day or pretend that we’re all happy or we’re all clapping because we all agree. No — no.”

The sentencing trial for the person responsible for killing Manuel’s son, and 16 others, starts on July 18.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 students and staff members. He was also charged for injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

