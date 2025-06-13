ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Jennifer Rodriguez, a Colombian immigrant who sought asylum in the United States in 2022, is finally home after being wrongfully detained for two months in a Texas ICE detention facility.

“I started vomiting blood,” she said in Spanish. “I felt terrible.”

Back in March, Rodriguez says she was pulled over in Central Florida. She had a valid driver’s license, social security card, and no criminal record. Despite this, she was still arrested and held in the Osceola County Jail.

Even after her case was dropped, Jennifer was shipped to an ICE detention center in Texas, facing deportation.

Thursday, she was joined by her family and her attorneys in Orlando.

“We weren’t alerted,” said Phillip Arroyo, Jennifer’s attorney. “Families were kept in the dark.”

“I told myself I can do this. I know I will reunite once again with my family,” Jennifer said in Spanish.

Her attorneys did not give up, fighting for Jennifer until she was finally brought home in June.

“That’s a good example of the narrative or rhetoric we have been hearing throughout the last four, five, or six months. As to the majority of immigrants being deported having criminal records, it’s just not true,” said Arroyo.

“They are really being pressured inside these detention centers to self-deport,” said Josephine Arroyo, another attorney. “They are being forced to choose between their rights and their well-being.”

Fabiola Flores, another woman legally seeking asylum, was also detained in Central Florida and sent to the same Texas detention center as Jennifer.

“I’m grateful to the Arroyo law firm because they always paid attention to my case and did what they could as quickly as possible,” she said in Spanish.

“Even when the odds seem overwhelming, justice still has a place in this country,” Philip said.

Her story has become a troubling trend for immigrants and asylum seekers across the nation.

While their releases are rare, the law firm representing them says they are examples of hope at a time when many feel defenseless.

