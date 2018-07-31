Cell phone video captures power outage inside Paris metro

PARIS (WSVN) – A power outage inside Paris’ busiest metro lines left travelers stranded.

A 7News viewer visiting the city sent in video that showed passengers helping each other get off the train, Tuesday evening.

All trains stopped after the outage and hundreds of passengers were forced to walk to the next station in total darkness.

No one was hurt as a result and the power has since been restored.

