Celebration of Kwanzaa underway through Jan. 1

(WSVN) - Kwanzaa celebrations are officially underway.

Saturday marked the first day of the holiday.

Many around the world will light seven candles on the Kinara.

Each candle represents the seven principles that are celebrated during the last days of the year.

They represent creativity, self-determination, purpose, unity, responsibility, cooperative economics and faith.

The week-long celebration honoring African culture and traditions ends on Jan. 1.

