(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is Monday and several pizza shops are celebrating the holiday with a heart-shaped treat.

Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Marco’s Pizza and California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a heart-shaped pizza on the holiday.

Happy #NationalPizzaDay 🥰❤️🍕 Send this to your crush that you want to share a heart-shaped pizza with!



Available in-restaurant only. Visit https://t.co/fWRz6pt0Kj to find a location near you! pic.twitter.com/972RBbtBhR — calpizzakitchen (@calpizzakitchen) February 9, 2022

Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are offering their festive pies for just under $12.

