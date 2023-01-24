(WSVN) - Spread some facts on National Peanut Butter Day!

The first peanut butter spread is believed to have been created by the ancient Incas and Aztecs and was more of a paste than the creamy goodness we enjoy today.

Other cultures considered peanuts animal feed until the late 1800s.

In 1884, Canadian Marcus Gilmore Edson created a process to make peanut butter paste by milling roasted peanuts between double-heated plates.

Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a famous cereal maker and food specialist, patented a process to make peanut butter with raw peanuts in 1985.

Another doctor, Ambrose Straub of Missouri, was responsible for patenting a peanut butter-making machine in 1903, but modern peanut butter did not make its public debut until 1904 at the Universal Exposition in St. Louis.

In 1922, Chemist Joseph Rosefield gave the world the nutty treat we all know and love through homogenization. He created a method to keep peanut oil and solids together. Later in his life, he patented his own peanut butter company, Skippy, after selling his patent of the process to a company that began Peter Pan.

Peanut butter is a good source of vitamin B6 and vitamin, niacin, calcium, potassium, iron, protein and healthy monounsaturated fat.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.