Celebrate National Doughnut Day with some sweet freebies

(WSVN) - They’re sweet, round, and a great addition to any breakfast, so in honor of National Doughnut Day, go ahead and treat yourself!

According to Fox 59, businesses across the country are offering freebies and deals to doughnut lovers on Friday, June 1.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

HAPPY NATIONAL DONUT DAY!! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with any beverage purchase today, 6/1! #NationalDonutDay 🍩🎉 pic.twitter.com/3MBKwduUgJ — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) June 1, 2018

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut per customer at participating stores.

Walmart expects to give away 1.2 million glazed doughnuts nationwide – one free glazed doughnut per person.

For lunch, Burger King is jumping on the doughnut bandwagon by serving up a Whopper with a hole cut in the middle. But don’t worry, you’re not getting ripped off – not coincidentally, the doughnut-style Whopper also comes with a “free” mini slider.

we’ve found it: the holey grill.

(coming 6/1) pic.twitter.com/fi9vE77cc5 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 30, 2018

Pizza chain, Papa John’s is also offering a sweet deal, giving away free doughnut holes with the purchase of any two pizzas. The deal can be claimed online with the promo code “DONUT.”

