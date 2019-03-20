Celebrate first day of spring with free ice cream at Dairy Queen

(WSVN) - Dairy Queen is offering free treats as part of its Free Cone Day, which coincides with the first day of spring.

Customers who stop by participating locations will receive a free small vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone. The offer is available all day on March 20.

Happy Free Cone Day! We can’t wait to see you today. Share and tag your photos with #FreeConeDay. pic.twitter.com/XvC6VQHjFV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2019

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at DQ.

