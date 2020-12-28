Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled after nearly 50 reports of blades detaching

(WSVN) - A recall has been issued for ceiling fans sold at Home Depot after reports came in of its blades detaching.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans were recalled on Wednesday.

The fans included in the recall came in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes.

The recalled fans have a UPC# of 082392519186, 082392519193, 082392599195, 082392599188.

King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale-based company that created the fans, said it received 47 reports of the blades disconnecting.

Two of the reports claimed the fan blade hit consumers and four reports claimed the blade caused property damage.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said those who purchased the fan should immediately stop using it and reach out to the company for a replacement.

Home Depot officials said they sold thousands of the fans between April and October in stores and online.

