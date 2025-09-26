(WSVN) - Fighting the flu starts now, as health officials warn the season could begin as early as October.

Officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot, even if they’re healthy.

This year’s vaccine protects against three strains of the virus, and for the first time, a nasal spray option is available in 34 states, including Florida.

“We’re expecting this year to be moderate, but last year was severe. We had more illnesses, more hospitalizations and more preventable deaths of children,” said Dr. Sarah Nosal with the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Doctors say early vaccination helps prevent severe illness and builds community immunity.

